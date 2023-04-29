BRIGHTON — The Wisconsin Space Grant Consortium held the nation’s largest high-powered rocket competition for Native American college students at Richard Bong Recreational Area on Saturday.

FIRST NATIONS LAUNCH A rocket named Kolaswv, meaning star, is launched during the First Nations Launch conducted by the Wisconsin Space Grant Consortium at Bong Re…

The 14th annual First Nations Launch competition took place at the state recreational area despite the rain. Student teams showcased their competition rockets and presented their flight readiness reviews before a panel of industry judges from NASA, the U.S. Space Force, Blue Origin, The Boeing Company, Pratt & Whitney, Arcadis and Raytheon Technologies at Carthage College's Todd Wehr Center on Friday.

Teams from across North America participated in the festivities Saturday.

The top performing teams will be invited to a V.I.P. tour launch facilities at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center near Orlando, Fla.

Teams from Carthage College, the College of Menominee Nation and the University of Wisconsin-Madison participated in the launch competition, a NASA Artemis Student Challenge and a collaboration between NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, NASA’s Minority University Research and Education Project and Wisconsin Space Grant Consortium.

Christine Bolz, assistant director for the NASA Wisconsin Space Grant Consortium at Carthage, said students designed and built their own rockets.

FIRST NATIONS LAUNCH Grayson Adams of MSOE, right, works on his team's rocket during the First Nations Launch run by the Wisconsin Space Grant Consortium at Bong R…

"It's a big deal," Bolz said. "For many of the students this is their first time ever launching a rocket."

The First Nations Launch competition is designed for students with no prior experience working with high-powered rockets. Rocket motors and dimensions are restricted by competition parameters so that the knowledge, creativity, and imagination of the students are challenged.

"We're inspiring the next generation of Native American students," Bolz said. "This is more than a competition. This is an opportunity for students to come together. It's about community. It's about culture. It's about a curriculum. Then it becomes a competition. The folks who are here are creating a family for life."

This year was the first time Carthage had a team participating in the event.

"This has been such a fun project to work on," said Iris Toney, a sophomore at Carthage studying engineering. "Being here this weekend and seeing the fruits of all our labor has been so rewarding."

Toney said she protected her team's cardboard rocket throughout the competition from the rain. They worked on it for months.

Toney estimated her rocket reached 2,800 feet.

"It went pretty fast," Toney added. "It looked pretty good."

Toney said the rocket can be launched again because it didn't explode or destruct upon returning to earth.