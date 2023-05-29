Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

On a solemn day of remembrance, some 200 people gathered together in the sunshine of a postcard-worthy morning at the Kenosha harbor.

Military marches echoed through Navy Memorial Park as members of Navy Club Ship 40 prepared for their annual Memorial Day ceremony.

"We welcome everyone here to give honor and thanks to the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice," said Andrew Radovan, the club's senior executive.

The crowd — made up of all ages, including veterans, local elected officials and people who rolled up on their bicycles and stopped to take in the Monday morning ceremony — enjoyed a brief history lesson from Heath Ryan, the club's commander.

"Memorial Day is often confused with Veterans Day," he said," but this is a day to honor those who have died while serving. Veterans Day honors all who served."

The holiday, he said, started after the Civil War and was originally called Decoration Day because people decorated the graves of veterans with flowers, flags and other items.

On Memorial Day, "we fly Old Glory at half-staff in the morning, to honor those killed in service to our nation," Ryan said. "At noon, we raise the flag to show our resilience."

After the opening remarks, everyone stood for the Pledge of Allegiance, national anthem and opening prayer.

A bell tolled in honor of the Navy Club Ship 40 members who died in the past year, followed by eight tolls of the bell "for all who have fallen in service of our country," Radovan said, "and those whose fate is still unknown."

Wreath floated

A memorial wreath was floated in the harbor and then Radovan invited people in attendance to throw a flower into the harbor "in memory of those who have fallen and were near and dear to your hearts."

After a steady stream of people from the crowd tossed carnations into the water, Dan Fluke, the club's chaplain, offered the closing prayer. While "life's cruise is over" for those honored on Memorial Day, he hopes that "when our time comes, we are greeted by a lost shipmate."

Navy Club Ship 40 — open to any active duty, reserve or honorably discharged Navy, Marine or Coast Guard personnel — operates this annual ceremony like the good military folks they are: It started promptly at 9 a.m. and wrapped up 22 minutes later.

"We always come to this. It's the perfect way to start Memorial Day," said Jackie Dean, who attended with her husband, Milt Dean. He's a club member and an Army veteran, who served in Vietnam from 1966 to 1968, assigned to the 93rd Engineers.

“I consider myself honorary Navy because I sailed to Vietnam for 21 days,” he said with his ever-present smile.

The crowd featured a healthy dose of local politicians, from the city and state level, though, as one man told me: "Today, I'm not here as an alderman, I'm here as an American."

With that closing sentiment, the crowd dispersed — many heading to other local Memorial Day ceremonies — to the strains of (what else?) "Anchors Aweigh."

