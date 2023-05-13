Although the weather outside was cool and overcast, the energy inside University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Alfred and Bernice De Simone Arena was celebratory and boisterous Saturday as nearly 500 students received their undergraduate and graduate diplomas.

Hundreds more friends and families gathered in the Sports and Activity Center to celebrate the graduates.

Morning and afternoon commencement ceremonies were also bittersweet as they were the last for Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford, who announced her departure from the college earlier this year.

"Commencement is one of my favorite days on campus. However, today is bittersweet. As many of you may know I have accepted a new position as chancellor of Indiana University Southeast," Ford said. "I'm excited for this new opportunity, but saying goodbye and receiving so many well wishes from our students, alumni, faculty, staff and so many wonderful community partners has tugged at my heart more than I could ever have imagined."

Giving the commencement address Saturday morning was Anton House, Delaware State University assistant professor of History, and a Parkside alum. House discussed the importance of building character in addition to learning and gaining career-ready skills in college.

"If you enrolled in a university only to get a degree for the job, I mean no disrespect but you missed out on the most essential part of your academic experience: your character development," House said. "It is from learning and interactions with others that we are able to test our moral compass by learning from examples of the kindness within the network we can grow."

Gabrielle Richardson, who majored in criminal justice and Spanish and minored in biological studies, was the recipient of the Chancellor’s Award. Richardson’s goal is to become a doctor in a rural area, and was recently accepted to medical school.

"Welcome is a synonym of the word accepting, which is what every person is when they stepped foot on this campus. Each one of us came to UW-Parkside with a different story. You were not only students but possibly parents, veterans, employees, caretakers, non traditional or even first generation individuals," Richardson said.

"What I've learned over the course of my time at UW-Parkside is this feeling of being welcomed is not unique. We do it with professors, staff members and fellow students. It truly felt as if someone had left the door open for you<' she said.

Between the morning and afternoon ceremonies eight outstanding graduates were recognized in various fields of study, including: Alice Brecheisen, liberal studies; Jaide Brumfield, sociology and criminal justice; Lamija Coric, biological studies; Colin Erickson, philosophy and political science; Jeremy Jin, biological sciences Julia Jones, physics; Briana Livesay, theater arts, English; and Amber Milojevic, Master of Business Administration.

The commencement also featured a University of Wisconsin System greeting from Regent Chris Peterson, a performance by the Parkside Range, and the singing of the national anthem by student vocalist Walter Smart III, and a performance of "Life Ev'y Voice and Sing: by student vocalist Jackie Labbe.