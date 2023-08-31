KENOSHA — The Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St. in Downtown Kenosha, is featuring new works as the autumn season starts.

The featured September show at the Pollard Gallery will be the work of gallery artist, Vickie Kwasny.

"Vickie was the winner of our People’s Choice Show this past spring," said the gallery’s Brian Wolf. "Vickie's realistic watercolor works depict the Kenosha Harbor, nautical themes, the Buzz Café and other settings. Stop by the gallery to see her exhibit."

“As fall approaches," he added, "now is a great time to stop in the Pollard Gallery. Our artists are bringing in new items on a regular basis. You can start your Christmas shopping early and, who knows, you might even find that perfect gift for yourself.”

The Pollard Gallery also welcomes new artist Melissa Bujniewicz.

She is a Kenosha native "who came across the art of basket coiling by chance," Wolf said. "A spontaneous decision to take a free library-hosted workshop, would eventually take her on a coiling journey measuring hundreds of feet of nylon rope.

"Guided by a profound belief in the healing potential of creative expression, Melissa stitches each basket together with the intention of transforming life’s messy emotional tangles into something whole, complete and beautiful."

Her baskets, he added, "may appear to us as a colorful piece of wall art or a unique vessel for storing treasures, but each creation also holds all the inner thoughts and emotions that get captured in the coils. When she is not in her studio, you may find Melissa coiling a basket on her favorite bench by Lake Michigan, mesmerized by clouds and getting leaf crisps stuck in her hair."

Looking ahead: In recognition of breast cancer awareness month, the gallery's October show is "The Power of Pink." The show is open to all artists wanting to display 2D works. Works must be wired for hanging. Drop off your work at the gallery September 28-30 during regular gallery hours, noon to 4 p.m. Thursday–Sunday.

For information about upcoming events, “like” the Pollard Gallery on Facebook.