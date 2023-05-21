A new grocery store has been proposed for Downtown Kenosha.

Public Food Markets, Inc., the group behind the Kenosha Public Market, has announced plans to build a multi-story grocery store and shared commercial kitchen at the southeast corner of 58th Street and Sixth Avenue.

The project is “in its infancy,” according to Michael McTernan, president of Public Food Markets, who said the group plans to present the project to the Kenosha Plan Commission at its June 22 meeting.

Depending on feedback, the goal is to break ground by summer 2024, with an opening in 2025.

According to plan documents, the proposed building has a footprint of 8,668 square feet, with two floors and a basement. Local vendors and businesses would be able to rent space in the kitchen to cook, and there would be cold and dry storage.

The full-service grocery would have grab-and-go selections, pick-up and delivery services and in-store shopping.

Plans include an event space on the second floor.

McTernan talked about what the grocery store would mean for the area.

“The whole reason we started the Kenosha Public Market was because we saw the need,” McTernan said.

While the grocery store wouldn’t offer the mass quantities of a larger grocery chain, the produce would be locally sourced and the store would be locally owned and operated.

“Even today, the science tells us people need to eat healthy to fight disease and live a healthy life,” McTernan said.

The proposed location, sitting in the heart of Downtown Kenosha, is currently an empty grass field next to a city parking lot.

“We need a permanent location in Downtown Kenosha to bring fresh, healthy food, because there’s no options,” McTernan said.

The new grocery store wouldn’t mean the end of the Kenosha Public Market, which would continue operation through construction, and the two ventures would run in tandem after completion.

Ald. Bill Siel, whose District 2 would include the proposed project site, said he had not yet received details of the proposal, but spoke positively about the addition of any grocery store to the Downtown.

With the large scale developments planned for Downtown Kenosha, including the creation of over 1,000 living units, Siel said a grocery store would be needed.

“I think that’d be a great thing to have with more people coming to Downtown,” Siel said. “It’s certainly a step in the right direction for Downtown.”