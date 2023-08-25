The Lakeside Car Show, a new event, takes place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday outside the Wyndham Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave. at the harbor.

In addition to the cars, there will be music and food.

Trophies will be awarded to the Top Five cars.

Registration is $10 and takes place 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday (first come, first serve).

Admission is free to spectators.

The Aug. 26 event is hosted by Happenings Magazine and the Lakeside Deck at the Wyndham Garden Hotel, with help from members of the Kenosha Classic Street Machines group.

0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Liz Snyder Features/GO Kenosha Follow Liz Snyder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false