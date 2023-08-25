The Lakeside Car Show, a new event, takes place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday outside the Wyndham Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave. at the harbor.
In addition to the cars, there will be music and food.
Trophies will be awarded to the Top Five cars.
Registration is $10 and takes place 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday (first come, first serve).
Admission is free to spectators.
The Aug. 26 event is hosted by Happenings Magazine and the Lakeside Deck at the Wyndham Garden Hotel, with help from members of the Kenosha Classic Street Machines group.