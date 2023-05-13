Niagara Cares, in collaboration with the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha and the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation hosted the opening of the new Ripken STEM Center and learning center at the club on Thursday.

Representatives of Niagara and the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha cut the ribbon to celebrate the opening of the new center, which was refreshed by volunteers from the Niagara Bottling plant in Pleasant Prairie.

Their efforts — assembling and painting new furniture, preparing STEM products, and setting up computers and a 3D printer — helped transform the space into a state-of-the-art STEM Center, providing a valuable resource for the youth of Kenosha.

“We’re grateful to Niagara Cares for this partnership. They have a strong group of volunteers who continue to make a difference in the community,” said Steve Salem, president and CEO of the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation.

After a productive work session, volunteers took part in a lunch break and cleanup activities, further building camaraderie and teamwork among the participants. The event culminated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony, officially opening the new center designed to foster a love of science, technology, engineering and math.

“At Niagara, we strongly believe in supporting the communities where we live and work,” said Ann Canela, director of corporate giving for Niagara. “Our team members were happy to help complete the new Ripken STEM Center because it gave them an opportunity to connect with each other and create meaningful change for children and young people in the area.”

The collaborative effort between Niagara Cares, the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha, and the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation showcased the commitment to education, community development and empowering the next generation through STEM education. Engaging kids in STEM education at an early age will prepare them to start thinking about their future career paths in STEM fields. The newly established STEM Center will serve as a hub for innovation and learning, providing countless opportunities for the youth of Kenosha to excel in these areas, officials said.

Niagara Cares is a program of Niagra Bottling LLC, which believes in supporting communities where we live and work through a spirit of giving back both big and small. Making a difference for its team members, consumers and communities through volunteering, product donations, disaster relief and other areas to create meaningful change has been a priority for over 60 years.

The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation works to strengthen America’s most under-served and distressed communities by supporting and advocating for children, building Youth Development Parks and STEM Centers, partnering with law enforcement and youth-service agencies, and addressing community needs through its national program initiatives.

For more information about Niagara Cares and its initiatives, visit https://drinkniagarawater.com/niagara-cares/.

To learn more about CRSF’s STEM Center program, visit https://www.ripkenfoundation.org/programs/stem.