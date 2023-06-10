SOMERS — There were plenty of happy faces among those checking out the new remodeled playground near Area 4 of Petrifying Springs Park on Saturday afternoon.

Screams like, “Look at that slide” and “I want to climb that” could be heard throughout area as children were introduced to the new equipment. A ceremony marking the site’s official opening was also held.

“During the ribbon cutting you could hear all the kids trying to go down the slide. It was awesome,” said Kenosha County Exeuctive Samantha Kerkman, who was present hosting Saturdays in the Park with Sam visits with area residents.

Ten-year-old Lacey Kniesz said she “loves” the new park and her favorite is the slide.

“We’ve just been going on the slide running around,” Kniesz said.

Kerkman described the new park as “the gem of our park system. It’s just a beautiful place to be on a weekend.”

Before that area of the park was renovated, Kenosha County Supervisor Daniel Gaschke said it often flooded and wasn’t always accessible.

“I think this is a great improvement, something that our family is going to enjoy for many years to come as well as future generations,” Gaschke said. “I’m just excited about this opportunity for Kenosha County.”

One family came to the unveiling specifically for something not longer is there.

“We had found this hidden tepee gem and the kids were like, ‘Oh my gosh this is so cool. This is like our own fort. Lets come here all the time,’” Katie Albin said.

But earlier this year, Albin said they returned to the park and the tepee had been removed. Instead, they were surprised, and thrilled, by the new playground equipment.

“It just blew our minds. It just got better,” Albin said.

She said the new park is a “win-win” because kids and adults “love it.”

Kirkman added that the tepee might be returning to the park soon.

Linda Boman has been coming to the park for “decades.”

“I brought my girls here and now I’m bringing my grandchildren,” Boman said.

Boman said the fact that natural elements of the park was maintained makes it better.

“When you come for decades you don’t notice that there should be changes, so the fact that they repaired the creek area and the hills is a huge difference,” Boman said. “For me it’s more what they’ve done with the land.”

Kerkman said the Saturdays in the Park with Sam series will continue this summer.

“(They) just bring awareness to what we have as county parks,” she said.

The next Saturday in the Park will be held July 15 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Flip Flops Concession Stand at Silver Lake Park Beach.

Kerkman said the program also aim to raise awareness about the levels of government and how they work together. She said her favorite part about them is hearing everybody’s opinions.

“Everybody comes with their own, diverse opinion,” Kerkman said.