Kenosha native Melvin Gordon III reached agreement on Friday to a one-year deal worth up to $3.1 million with the Baltimore Ravens, according to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The veteran running back and graduate of Bradford High School will be entering his ninth NFL season. The two-time Pro Bowler played five seasons for the San Diego Chargers and the last 2½ with the Denver Broncos. He has rushed for 6,462 yards and 55 touchdowns and caught 309 passes with 14 touchdowns over his career.

Gordon's tenure with the Broncos included 41 games across three seasons. He scored 22 total touchdowns (19 rushing, three receiving) but also recorded 12 fumbles in that span — nine of which were recovered by the Broncos' opponents.

His turnover woes led to the Broncos placing the running back on waivers last season. Gordon joined the Kansas City Chiefs as a member of the practice squad after being released but was never activated for a game. He now joins a Ravens roster that includes J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, and Keaton Mitchell going into training camp.

The Ravens' offense last season finished seventh in rushing attempts (526), second in yards (2,720) and were tied with the Seattle Seahawks for the fifth most runs of over 20+ yards (18). No team in the NFL rushed more on first down than the Ravens (31.8%) — the next two closest teams were the Buffalo Bills (29.8%) and Philadelphia Eagles (29.6%).