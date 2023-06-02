PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- The Lake Andrea Beer Garden marked its grand opening with a ribbon cutting Thursday, marking the beginning of a season of drinks, food and events along the lakeshore.

Located on the southwest shore of the lake, the Lake Andrea Beer Garden will operate from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Fridaym and noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, weather permitting, through early autumn.

Pleasant Prairie village staff and leaders gathered to celebrate on Thursday, listening to a brief presentation by Visit Pleasant Prairie Executive Director Sarah Howard and beer garden operators Michael Grab, Anthony DeBartolo and Mike Honold.

The theme of the day was teamwork and cooperation, which Howard emphasized as Visit Pleasant Prairie’s “biggest strength.”

“It’s really thrilling to see it come to fruition,” Howard said. “Like any goal or vision, it doesn’t work if only one person has it.”

Honold had a similar sentiment, thanking the many parties involved in the beer garden’s creation.

“Public-private partnerships are unique, and as we’ve seen over the course of the last six months, it takes everyone,” Honold said. “Let’s get it open."

Prairie Springs Park, already a popular destination for residents, made a good location for the beer garden, Village Trustee Michael Pollocoff said.

“It’s a really nice setting, especially on weekends and evenings; the park is hopping,” he said. “Come out and have a drink, it’s a nice setting.”

Plans for a permanent beer garden began after a pop-up beer garden along Lake Andrea proved exceptionally popular last year. Although more permanent infrastructure is still to come, Howard said the Lake Andrea Beer Garden was a “shining example” of what Visit Pleasant Prairie can do.

“Prairie Springs Park is a gem for Pleasant Prairie, and it often gets utilized for sports enthusiasts and the tourism draw,” Howard said. “We wanted a venue that everyone can participate in.”

A second destination project is in the works, Howard said, and is expected to be announced this summer.

Coming this summer adjacent to the Lake Andrea Beer Garden will be the Pleasant Prairie HarborMarket, a collaboration between Kenosha Common Markets Inc., operator of Kenosha HarborMarket, and Visit Pleasant Prairie.

The Pleasant Prairie HarborMarket will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on three Sundays: June 18, July 16 and August 20 at Prairie Springs Park, 9900 Terwall Terrace, Pleasant Prairie.