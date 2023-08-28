Two off-duty Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies jumped into Lake Michigan and rescued a family struggling in water off Simmons Island Sunday afternoon.

According to Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Colin Coultrip the incident occurred at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday,

Deputies Kelsey Schwuchow and Christoper Bischoff were at the lakefront with their families during a day off when they observed two juveniles apparently struggling in the water about 60 yards out into Lake Michigan. The juveniles’ mother had also run into the water, risking her own life, in an effort to save her children but could not reach them.

Given the imminent danger, Schwuchow and Bischoff immediately jumped into Lake Michigan and swam out to the juveniles, risking their own lives. Together, Deputies Schwuchow and Bischoff reached the juveniles and began bringing them to shore when the deputies, and juveniles, all began to go under the water. The deputies broke away from the juveniles for a brief moment to regain their breath and strength before continuing to pull the juveniles to shore.

While swimming back to shore with the juveniles, Schwuchow and Bischoff swam past the mother who also was beginning to drown. Schwuchow instructed the mother how to float on her back and comforted her by stating she would be back for her. After reaching shore with the juveniles, Schwuchow went back into Lake Michigan and was able to safely pull the mother to land as well.

Waiting on shore was Tim Martin, an off-duty City of Kenosha Fire Department Firefighter/EMT, who was speaking with Kenosha Joint Services Dispatchers, directing the rescue, and tending to all those involved.

Schwuchow and Bischoff were battling 3-4 foot waves at close intervals as well as the rip current that is known to be at that location. All involved, including the two deputies, were taken to local hospitals as a precaution and are expected to make a full recovery.

“These deputies represented the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department to its highest standard and went above and beyond their call of duty. This marked the second life saving event Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies were directly involved (over the) weekend ... (events which) resulted in at least three lives saved,” Coultrip said.

On Saturday, a Kenosha deputy helped pull a driver from a burning vehicle when responding to a call of a car striking a building early that morning.