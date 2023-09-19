Two officers involved in the controversial arrests of a Black couple inside an Applebee’s restaurant in Kenosha over the summer have been placed on leave.

Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton said during a Police & Fire Commission meeting Tuesday morning that the officers were placed on administrative leave effective Aug. 31.

"We have identified two officers (and) we had concerns with their actions, and I've placed them on administrative leave and they are no longer in our building," Patton said.

Patton said the two officers' badges and guns were taken away and they cannot currently represent themselves as a Kenosha officer to the public. He said one of the two officers who used force was initially placed on administrative duty on July 21.

Patton also said additional video footage of the incident, including from police body cameras, will be released soon. Patton also said an internal investigation into the use of force is complete and was sent to an outside agency for review and analysis.

"We do want to release that and we've moved to start that process," Patton said. "On Aug. 31, my senior management team, including myself and four other individuals, met to start reviewing the findings of our investigation and address the concerns we had."

Patton said he's "worked closely" and kept in contact with local civil rights and social justice organizations in the weeks following the July 20 incident inside the restaurant.

"Transparency has always been something that's been requested by them," Patton said.

"To do that, I understand us looking at ourselves raises concerns. So, we looked at ourselves, did an evaluation, compiled two different reports, and then on Sept. 6, I reached out to an outside agency and requested that they have all of our information and review our actions and the actions of the incident."

Patton said that should be concluded "shortly" and once it is the department has "full anticipation of releasing all videos, body cams, interviews, reports from ourselves and the outside agency," Patton said, adding that he has kept the Police & Fire Commission informed throughout the process.

Many Kenosha community activists and area residents attended the meeting to express their concerns. Over the summer leaders from local activist groups have strongly criticized the actions of some officers who they said brutalized and unnecessarily detained Jermelle English Jr., 24, and traumatized his partner Shanya Boyd, 21, and their baby boy inside the Applebee’s.

Tanya McLean, executive director of Leaders of Kenosha, a local social justice organization, spoke during Monday's meeting.

"We're still calling for the officers involved in that incident to be fired, and they should be charged as well," McLean said. "As an ordinary citizens if I was to use that use of force against someone I most certainly would be arrested and charged and sent to jail."

Anthony Davis, president of the NAACP Kenosha Branch, during the meeting called for "accountability and reform."

"In a just and compassionate society the protection and wellbeing of every individual, especially the most vulnerable among us, must be the utmost priority," Davis said. "The actions of the officers involved in this incident are an afront to our collective values and it's an imperative that they are swiftly dismissed from their positions. The safety of civilians, including innocent children, should always be the foremost of all law enforcement officers."

Davis said accountability is a "cornerstone of maintaining public trust in law enforcement."

"The incident also raises broader questions about prevailing tactics, training methods and use of force policies within our police departments," Davis said. "It is a glaring reminder that reform is long overdue."

July 20 incident

The arrests, which took place the night of July 20, occurred after a hit-and-run crash at Green Bay Road and Highway 50. English had nothing to do with the hit-and-run and was reportedly mistaken as the fleeing suspect.

English's arrest was captured on a video by another man inside the restaurant and has been widely viewed via social media.

In the viral video of the arrest, English tells police to let him go while a woman screams to someone telling them to "get the baby." English and the baby are then seen on the floor when the man tells at least two officers to let him go and someone appears to pull the child away. Officers continue to wrestle English to the ground until they handcuff him behind his back.

Both English and Boyd were charged with resisting officers and disorderly conduct. Boyd was also charged with possession of marijuana.

According to the criminal complaint, around 11 p.m., police went into the Applebee’s at 6950 Green Bay Road, where they observed a couple who had appeared to match the descriptions of a man and woman who fled the nearby crash site and entered Applebee’s.

Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton said that the “actual” suspects involved in the July 20 crash were hiding in the restaurant bathroom and were later arrested. He said that officers made the arrest in “good faith” given the descriptions and information they had at the time.

In addition, restaurant employees said they believe police used excessive force in detaining English and Boyd. The employees said they watched as a Kenosha police officer struck English several times when he had already been subdued with his hands behind his back.

A suspect in the crash that triggered the police search, Jamonte Wright, 17, of Kenosha, has been charged with felony hit-and-run involving injury.

Late last month, Team ROC, the philanthropic arm of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, announced it will pay the legal expenses of attorney Alex Spiro to represent English.

This is a developing story

Photos: Pritzker Military Archives Center