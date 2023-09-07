PADDOCK LAKE — The 13th Annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest will be held noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Kenosha County’s Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. in the village.

The festivities include authentic German food and beverages, live music, a classic car show, kids’ games, the Dachshund Dash, a stein-hoisting competition, chainsaw artistry, a 50/50 raffle, silent auction and Hammerschlagen. Admission and parking are free. Visitors to the event are advised that Highway 50 directly in front of Old Settlers Park remains under construction. This will not affect parking availability but may create traffic while entering the park, according to county officials.

As part of the event, County Executive Samantha Kerkman will play host to a Saturdays in the Park with Sam meet-and-greet from noon to 1 p.m., as the festivities get started. Kerkman will be available to talk with residents and share information about county government resources.

“Old Settlers Oktoberfest is a wonderful tradition in Kenosha County, and I’m looking forward to a festive day in the park with friends old and new,” Kerkman said. “I hope you’ll come out and join us.”

Celebration in band shell

New to the celebration this year is the band shelter that debuted at Old Settlers Park this summer — the result of a long-term fundraising effort that began with the work of the late Heidi Schuerstedt, Old Settlers Oktoberfest founder.

“I am ecstatic for our first Old Settlers Oktoberfest surrounding our beautiful new band shelter. said Mindy Cooling, a festival board member. “Rebecca Lancour and I fulfilled our promise to Heidi, with the assistance of County Executive Kerkman. It is now time to celebrate. I cannot wait to see our community fill the park for this celebration.”

The event is sponsored by Kerkman, Kenosha County Parks and the nonprofit Old Settlers

Oktoberfest Inc. Proceeds from the event go directly to the parks, which helped fund the band shelter.

"This Oktoberfest will be even more special with the debut of the new band shelter at Old

Settlers Park,” said Lancour, also an event board member. “We are so proud to have

accomplished our goal after so many years. And we are so grateful to everyone in the community that made this possible.”

Dachshund Dash

Among the most popular attractions since the event began is the Dachshund Dash, in which dachshunds and dachshund mixes vie for the honors of Top Dog and Hot Dog.

Immediately following the Dachshund Dash, there will be an Open Class/All Breed Dog Dash. All dogs are welcome to participate in the open-class event.

Event schedule

The event schedule is as follows:

• 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Classic Car Show

• Noon – 8 p.m. – Food and Beer

• Noon – 8 p.m. – Ed Wagner’s Brass Band

• Noon – 5 p.m. – Kids Games

• Noon – 1 p.m. – Saturdays in the Park with Sam office hours with County Executive

Samantha Kerkman (located at a table near the park pavilion)

• Noon – 1 p.m. – Dachshund Dash Registration

• 1 p.m. – Dachshund Dash

• 2, 4 and 6 p.m. – D’Oberlanders Dancers (sponsored by Community State Bank)

• 5:30 p.m. – Stein Hoisting Competition

