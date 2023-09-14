September is prime Oktoberfest season, and we've got the area events to prove it.

Events this weekend include:

Petrifying Springs Biergarten

SOMERS — The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is hosting its annual Oktoberfest Friday through Sunday, Sept. 15-17, with live music, German food and beer, Bavarian games and family activities.

The celebration is in a county park — Petrifying Springs, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers — and has quickly become a tradition at "Pets.”

Michael Grab, co-owner of the Biergarten, said he is excited to return with another fall celebration.

“Whether you’re one of our many great, regular customers, or it’s your first time visiting the Biergarten, we look forward to celebrating Oktoberfest with you,” Grab said.

Grab calls the annual event "one of the largest Oktoberfest celebrations in Southeast Wisconsin. The Biergarten is known for its authentic food, culture and entertainment. We invite you to bring the family, raise a stein, dance the night away and have some fun."

Oktoberfest schedule of events:

Friday, Sept. 15: Open 4 to 9 p.m.

Food trucks: On site with different menu items. The Biergarten also offers Bavarian pretzels and brats.

Drindl and Lederhosen are encouraged.

Live music: Big Style Brass Band, starting at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16: Open noon to 9 p.m.

Ceremonial Keg Tapping: 12:45 p.m.

Games (with prizes!): Starting at 1 p.m., including Men's and Women's Stein Hoisting and Men's and Women's Pretzel Eating Competition. Prizes will also be awarded for the best lederhosen and dirndl outfits. (Prizes include Green Bay Packers tickets, a flat-screen TV and Biergarten gift cards.)

Food trucks: On site with different menu items. The Biergarten also offers Bavarian pretzels and brats.

Live music: Rebel Grace band, starting at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17: Open noon to 8 p.m.

Food trucks: On site with different menu items. The Biergarten also offers Bavarian pretzels and brats.

Live music: The Brothers Quinn, starting at 3 p.m. Band members describe their sound as "the kind of music that we enjoy listening to — Irish, old country, hip-hop, modern acoustic rock, classic rock, western swing, blues ... you get the idea."

Admission to the Biergarten is free. Note: The Biergarten is cash only. Two ATMs are onsite.

Union Park Tavern

Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha, hosts its Oktoberfest celebration Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17, with traditional German food and beer. A highlight is the Dachshund race, starting at 4:30 p.m., and performances throughout the day Saturday by the traditional MGV Harmonia German Men's Chorus.

Saturday highlights include:

The ceremonial keg tapping to kick things off at 3 p.m.

Music by the Hungry 5 Brass Band at 4 p.m.

Dachshund races at 4:30 p.m.

A stein hoisting contest at 6 p.m.

Miss Oktoberfest Contest at 7 p.m.

The band Pieptone, performing at 8 p.m.

Note: The MGV Harmonia German Men's Chorus performs all day Saturday.

Sunday highlight:

A traditional German breakfast — Bauernfrüstück —starts at 9 a.m. and is served "until it's gone," organizers said.

The menu: "We crisp up bacon, then sauté onions in some of the grease. Add potatoes, cook until brown, and then mix in eggs. Served with toast. We will also be serving our German eggs Benedict, a homemade potato pancake topped with a split bratwurst, two eggs cooked any way, and sausage gravy."