When the Kenosha Unified School District board voted last January to close Wilson Elementary School, it came as a bit of a shock to principal Rhonda Lopez.

Lopez has been the principal there since July 2019.

She knew her elementary school had the lowest enrollment in the district, but the building was sound: the school had restoration work completed in recent years, receiving new windows and a boiler.

It was decided that the school, located at 4520 33rd Ave., needed to be closed as a solution in order trim about $1.2 million from the 2023-24 school system’s budget. Currently there are 120 students attending classes at Wilson.

“Wilson is not a failing school, academically or behaviorally. It wasn’t chosen (to close) because it was a failing school,” Lopez said emphatically. “It is a stellar school when compared to its peers.”

Instead of celebrating Wilson’s 70th year next fall, a celebration of its legacy to the local community will be held Friday (June 2) at the school.

It will be a chance for the public and — more importantly former students and staff — to walk the halls one last time.

“Wilson is worthy of being celebrated,” said Lopez.

History reflects community

Wilson and its “twin school” — Southport Elementary — were built in response to the Baby Boom that took place after World War II when Kenosha needed more schools. Southport and Wilson have identical original floorplans.

Designed by Lawrence Monberg, the two schools were featured in “The Nation’s Schools”, a publication that dealt with our country’s educational systems. In the eight page spread, it said the schools exemplified the new meaning of a “homelike” learning environment.

Wilson opened its doors to students on Sept. 7, 1953. That year, 275 students were enrolled in grades 1 through 6, plus 146 kindergartners.

In 1961 an eight-room addition was constructed, doubling the number of classrooms.

Many students came from Bonnie Hame, a quickly constructed housing development on 30th Avenue that suffered high poverty rates in the 1950s. Over the years, poverty has been an educational and health concern at the school.

Change comes

An injection of new ideas came to Wilson when Milton Thompson became principal in fall 1998.

Thompson was inspired by Marva Collins, the Chicago educator, whose Westside Preparatory School had become an educational and commercial success. Collins created the private school to teach low income black students whom she felt the Chicago Public School system had failed.

Wilson became affiliated with Collin’s program. Uniforms were mandatory when students came through the doors on Sept. 2, 1998.

Thompson advocated for turning Wilson into a K-8 charter school, but that never happened.

Yolanda Jackson–Lewis, current KUSD Coordinator of Diversity and Student and Family Engagement, has a long history with Wilson. She attended third grade there in the 1970s, volunteered as an educational assistant during her pursuit of a teaching degree at UW-Parkside and came back to teach at Wilson in 1995. She became principal after Thompson left in 2001 and led the school until 2019 and Perez’s installation.

“We are not the only district that is going through school closings unfortunately. I just think it’s a sign of the times.” Jackson–Lewis said. “We have to think and re-imagine how we do school.”

Jackson-Lewis called Wilson truly a neighborhood school. “It has a small, family feel,” she said.

“We have several families where the grandmother went to Wilson, the parents, the grandchildren and now great-grand children and all these people are still living and come to the visit the school often,” principal Lopez explained.

New phase

After Thompson’s departure, the collaboration with Marva Collins ended and Wilson began using the Expeditionary Learning Education model in 2011.

That year Wilson and Frank Elementary schools became extended academic year schools, altering their school calendars to start in early August and giving short breaks after each quarter.

Jackson–Lewis and Lopez agree that the neighborhood has changed, and not for the better. Surrounding businesses have closed including multiple grocery stores, creating a food desert. There is a shortage of safe, affordable housing.

But through it all, Wilson has been a hub of the community, Lopez explained, and she felt the community is grieving the closing.

“They’re just sad. They’re not angry with anyone, they seem to understand,” Lopez said.

Lopez will become the principal of the Chavez Learning Center and Head Start director.

Next fall, more than 50 of Wilson’s former students will be bused to Frank Elementary School, where EL Education, uniform wearing and the extended school year model continues.