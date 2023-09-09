PADDOCK LAKE — Old Settlers Oktoberfest returned to Kenosha County’s Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake on Saturday, with all the usual German-themed fun, plus a toast to one of the event’s founders.

This year’s edition of the annual festival marked the first to feature a stage and band shelter that was built earlier in the year.

That project was a vision of event founder Heidi Scheurstedt, who died in 2017 after a battle with leukemia. On Saturday, Scheurstedt’s son, Brian, tapped the ceremonial keg of German beer in her honor.

County Executive Samantha Kerkman credited Heidi Scheurstedt for “bringing the sunshine” to Saturday’s event, which was held on a near-perfect, early-autumn day.

Other festivities throughout the day included German music and food, a classic car show, a stein-hosting competition, kids’ activities, and more. There was also the ever-popular Dachshund Dash and all-breed dog races.

The event, founded in 2010, is organized by the nonprofit Old Settlers Oktoberfest Inc. That group donated proceeds from previous years’ events to go toward construction of the new band shelter.