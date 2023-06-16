Father’s Day Weekend is filled with ways to entertain your dad (and yourself), from car shows to beer gardens to free Milwaukee Zoo admission.

That’s all wonderful, and I hope you get out there and enjoy it.

But let’s not forget the importance of making a simple connection.

Like calling your dad, just to chat. You remember phone calls, right?

Of course, not all dads are big on conversation, unless it involves the Green Bay Packers, that funny noise the car is making or, in my dad’s case, how the stock market is doing that day.

I can count on one hand the number of telephone conversations my father and I shared.

Whenever I called home, if he answered, he would immediately say, “Here’s your mother,” and hand her the phone.

But one of our conversations stands out in my mind.

Pay phone with a view

The most interesting father/daughter phone call we shared didn’t last long, but it was a phone call from a unique spot.

I was calling home from a pay phone on a trail in Yellowstone National Park.

Seriously.

In June 1996, my husband, Rex, and I hiked to a waterfall in Yellowstone and there, standing near the falls, was a pay phone.

Knowing this would likely be the only time I could phone someone from a waterfall in a national park, I put in some coins and called home. My dad answered, hearing me say, “You’ll never guess where I’m calling from!”

We didn’t talk for long — seeing as this was still back in the days of long distance charges — but it remains the only time I’ve called someone from a trail in Yellowstone. Or from any park, for that matter. I still don’t know why that phone was there, unless it was for use in waterfall emergencies.

That explains why I get a little verklempt whenever I’m watching an old movie or a vintage episode of “Law & Order” and see a character calling someone from a pay phone.

It’s not the same now that you can call anyone from practically anywhere at any time. A lot of the romance of calling someone is gone when the only thing you have to worry about is keeping your phone’s batteries charged.

This is my very long way of reminding you that Sunday is Father’s Day.

This is my ninth Father’s Day without a father, so I can’t call my dad from this newsroom, a trail in a national park or from just two blocks away.

If I could, he’d no doubt hand the phone to my mom. But even if it’s just for a few seconds, those calls are precious.

Go ahead, call your dad. You never know when it will be the last time you hear his voice saying, “Here’s your mother.”