Waves crash against the shoreline on Simmons Island beach on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
An Illinois man died in a reported drowning following a water incident that occurred in Lake Michigan at Simmons Island Beach Saturday night.
The 58-year-old man was with his 28-year-old son, also from Illinois, when both were reportedly struggling while in the water shortly after 6 p.m., according to Sgt. Jeff Galley of the Kenosha Police Department.
“Someone operating a Wave Runner (Jet Ski) tried to get near them to help them out,” Galley said Sunday.
While the younger man was able to hold on as he was being rescued, the older man was not and “ultimately went under the water, Galley said.
“It sounds like he was under the water for 15 minutes before he was pulled out by the Coast Guard,” he said.
Kenosha Fire Department rescue personnel transported the older man to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital and continued to perform life-saving measures enroute to the medical center.
“Unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased,” Galley said.
The pair had apparently been “trying to fight the currents”, which led to their exhaustion while in the water, he said.
Neither Coast Guard nor fire department personnel on duty could immediately comment on the incident, which remains under investigation.
