Online fundraisers have been launched for the two young people killed after the truck they were passengers in crashed into the wall of a Kenosha business early Friday morning.

Five people were in the vehicle and 21-year-old Jenna Barrette and 22-year-old Dylan Zamora, both of Kenosha, died from their injuries.

Online GoFundMe fundraisers launched by their loved ones to help pay for funeral expenses and support their families have already surpassed their fundraising goals.

"Dylan Zamora was one of the lives lost. He was a smart, kind, loving and loyal friend to many," the fundraiser in his honor reads.

"As you can imagine no family could possibly prepare for such a tragedy. We are hoping to help alleviate the financial stress of funeral costs so the family can focus on grieving the life of Dylan. If you can help, any contribution would be appreciated."

Supporters have raised some $19,000 for his family.

"Jenna Barrette could light up a room," the fundraiser in her honor reads.

"She was a Carthage nursing student, a graduate of Tremper, a WI Junior volleyball player a member of the Tabernacle Church, and she fostered kittens in need volunteering her time to help animals. Most of all Jenna was a daughter, a sister, a friend, and a teammate to so many. Her light will live on in all the people whose lives she has touched. We would like to give the gift of Jenna’s final rest, as a community, to her loving family as a thank you for sharing this beautiful girl with us all."

Barrette's supporters have raised over $24,000.

Barrette was a senior at Carthage College. The college's dean of students offered a statement about Barrette and said the community is "devastated."

"The Carthage community is devastated by the loss of Jenna, a rising senior who transferred here to her hometown college in fall 2021," dean Nick Winkler said.

"She was a friend to many, including those in her nursing cohort, former teammates from her time with the Firebirds' volleyball team, and campus co-workers in the TARC. We have encouraged grieving students to use our summer counseling resources and will determine the best way to honor her memory when classes reconvene this fall."

Cards, flowers and candles have been placed near the crash in honor of Zamora and Barrette.

Fatal crash

At about 3:25 a.m. on Friday, Kenosha Police officers responded to a vehicular accident at 4017 75th St. Arriving officers observed a red pickup truck partially inside the building of Play it Again Sports.

The individuals inside the vehicle included Zamora, 22, and Barrette, 21. Also inside the vehicle at the time of the crash included a 20-year-old male driver in critical condition, a 21-year-old rear passenger in critical condition and a 22-year-old front seat passenger who was treated at a local hospital and released. An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Or callers who want to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.