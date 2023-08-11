OS Projects, 601 Sixth St. in Racine, is hosting a free opening reception from 1 to 3 p.m. today (Aug. 12) for its new "Generations" exhibit.

The show features works by Racine artist and educator Jerry Belland with Chicago artist Andrew Larson, one of his former students.

"Generations" features recent cityscapes by Belland and figurative interiors by Larson.

"Both painters evoke a sense of place: Belland through direct observation and Larson through invention and synthesis," show organizers said. "Although the artists share an interest in historical modes of painting, they prioritize expression and spontaneity over precision and preconceptions."

Belland’s paintings are inspired by the view from his fourth-floor studio window, which overlooks a patchwork of industrial zones and working-class neighborhoods.

Larson’s subject matter is humans and their environment, with a focus on atmospheric effects, both as a painterly device and an examination of toxic auras. "

"Generations" brings together a former teacher and student "to compare several decades of notes on the painterly life," organizers said.

Former art teacher

Belland, who taught art for 34 years at Racine’s Horlick High School, works out of the historic 16th Street Studios in Racine, where he calls his fourth-floor studio the “Fortress of Solitude.”

But the public is very welcome.

“I like to see people’s faces when they come inside and say ‘I didn’t know this place was here,’” Belland said of the historic industrial building. “From the outside, you’d never guess what’s inside.”

Belland also likes “the spirit of this place. There’s a lot of history here, with hidden windows and doors due to all the renovations and additions over the years.”

His studio walls are filled with paintings of nearby houses he sees outside the window.

It takes him about two weeks to complete a painting, a process he compares to reading a book: “It’s slow to start, and you gain momentum. Then you get to the point where you realize the painting is going to be OK.”

Belland is the recipient of a 2012 RAM Artist Fellowship from the Racine Art Museum.

Chicago artist

Larson, a Racine native, studied painting at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

He now works in marketing and publications at Andrew Larson Design Inc. in Chicago and, for 10 years, was a singer/songwriter/guitarist for the Gnomes, writing and recording three albums of material and performing at Chicago venues.

Since 2010, he has focused more attention on panting, which he does form his Chicago studio.

OS Projects is a contemporary art gallery in Downtown Racine featuring visual artists in solo and small group exhibits. This show runs through Oct. 14. The gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and by appointment; go to osprojects.art.