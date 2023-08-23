Over 3,400 customers are reportedly impacted by a power outage in the area of Green Bay Road and 75th Street Wednesday afternoon according to the WE Energies outage map.

Alison Trouy, senior communications specialist for WE Energies, said they were still investigating the cause of the outage, but were not experiencing an overuse of power.

Traffic signals along Sheridan Road at 85th and 91st Streets were also out Wednesday midafternoon, the Kenosha Police Department confirmed.

This is an ongoing story. Check back at kenoshanews.com for updates.