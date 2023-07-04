PADDOCK LAKE – A procession of more than 400 people paraded through the village on a sunny and hot Fourth of July morning, riding bikes, golf carts, historical fire engines and more to celebrate America’s 247th birthday.

Beginning at 10 a.m. from McAlonan Park, 7116 248th Ave., the hundreds of participants were led by several emergency vehicles loudly running their sirens.

Following closely behind them were nearly 200 bicyclists of all ages, many sporting patriotic adornments for the decoration contest.

It included 8-year-old Paddock Lake resident Bree Kuebker, who won second place in the contest. Full results were not immediately available.

Bree had spent Friday evening preparing the bike with her family.

“I was working on it with my dad and mom and sister,” Bree said.

Her mother, Felisha Kuebker, said the win was all Bree’s.

“It was really fun, we spent the evening decorating,” Felisha said. “I just held the tape, she did everything.”

This wasn’t Bree’s first year competing, and she was especially driven to win after not placing last year. With a win under her belt, she said she planned to keep the decorations for her sibling to use next year.

“I’m really happy about it,” Kuebker said.

The bicyclists were followed by a line of 61 golf carts, with 213 passengers waving and tossing candy to kids.

Pam Bieber was watching from a relative’s driveway, waiting to see her niece’s golf cart drive by. Bieber, who moved to Paddock Lake three years ago, recalled her surprise at the scale of the event when she first saw it.

“I just like how people participate,” Bieber said. “It’s a real sense of community.”

A transplant from Illinois, Bieber said that she has fallen in love with the area since arriving.

“People are extremely friendly out here,” Bieber said. “I moved from Chicago. It’s totally different here. It’s a sense of community here.”

Kevin Castellano lives along this year’s parade route and had two golf carts in the procession. He said he’s been participating for almost a decade, and his children have grown up with it.

“The kids were young, and it was something to do and have fun,” Castellano said. “Everyone gets out and does their thing.”

He too felt the sense of community the event created.

“The amount of people that get involved, it feels like everyone is here,” Castellano said.

Village Administrator Tim Popanda has been helping organize the event for over three decades. This year was a big one compared to parades past, and he thanked the Lions and Kiwanis clubs for their help on the event.

“Most parades, you have to go somewhere,” Popanda said. “Here, we bring it to our residents.”

Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue Lt. Ragnar Ouwerkerk said the event enjoyed good turnout this year. Also a decades-long organizer and coordinator for the parade, he praised the patriotic and community-focused aspects.

“It’s a great community service,” Ouwerkerk said.