PADDOCK LAKE -- The new band shell at Kenosha County’s Old Settlers Park sits in an idyllic spot with a perfect view of Paddock Lake, but during Thursday evening’s ribbon cutting, speakers were fighting back tears.

They were for Heidi Schuerstedt, the original driving force behind bringing the band shell to the Village of Paddock Lake who died from leukemia six years ago.

Rebecca Lancour, a member of the Old Settlers Oktoberfest organization that Schuerstedt founded and a close friend, said she had made a promise to finish the project several years ago.

“It’s surreal, it’s really been a dream of ours for a long time,” Lancour said. “It’s beautiful. I’m so proud and so happy.”

Schuerstedt had been raising funds for several years before her death. Mindy Cooling, a fellow Old Settlers Oktoberfest member, said Schuerstedt's passing “fueled the fire to make her dream a reality.”

“Her real dream wasn’t a band shelter,” Cooling said. “It was a place for the community to gather.”

Lancour and Cooling both thanked the community for their support raising funds. Lancour said she looked forward to many concerts and gatherings to come at the park site, 24100 75th St.

“Heidi loved music, she loved community, she loved people,” Lancour said. “To build something for the community, for people to come together for something positive, it was dear to her heart.”

After a ribbon cutting, Lancour and Mary Caldrone, Schuerstedt’s younger sister, hugged in front of the completed pavilion. Caldrone was overjoyed with the result, describing it as “recognition” for what her sister had worked so hard for.

“It’s a place we can come and feel her presence, physically,” Caldrone said. “It’s beautiful, just like her.”

Paddock Lake Village President Terry Burns said the project, which took over a decade to bring together, will benefit the village.

“Obviously we all saw the need for a music venue out here,” Burns said. “We have an excellent spot, a perfect background for it.”

He hopes the new venue will draw in eastern Kenosha County residents, and looks forward to more events and the Old Settlers Oktoberfest.

“I’m just so happy to see it finally here,” Burns said. “It’s the only pavilion with boat parking.”

The band shell's debut performance was a free concert by Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers playing to a packed crowd.

The new band shell will be home to Rhythm on the Lake, a series of free concerts from 6 to 8 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 17. The next concert will be June 15, featuring The Usual Suspects.