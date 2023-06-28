The line-up is at 5:30 p.m. , with a 6 p.m. start, at the West Bay on Paddock Lake.
Registration is not required, but anyone whose boat is registered will have a chance to win a top three prize or participation prize. Registration can be done up until the line-up time at 5:30pm. Register online at https://forms.gle/a5bHzbdRGeVhpAYL9
Photos: Second-ever Juneteenth celebration in Burlington draws a diverse crowd to mark holiday
Welcoming sign at Burlington Juneteenth event at Echo Park in Burlington
Harley Bagley, 5, joins other dancers on stage at Burlington Juneteenth event
Brooke Bell and mother Monique Abujana and friend Casey Sellers at Juneteenth
Organizer Darnisha Garbade welcomes crowd at Juneteenth event in Burlington
Hannah McMartin and father Bill McMartin at Juneteenth event in Burlington
Dance troupe Signature Dance entertains at Burlington Juneteenth event
Jacob Mersberger and Jeanne Heyer have fun in photo booth at Burlington Juneteenth
Line dance gets people moving at Juneteenth event in Burlington
Colorful balloon display at Juneteenth event in Burlington
Donald Lee of Big Daddy's BBQ at Burlington Juneteenth celebration
Casey Sellers and others dancing at Burlington Juneteenth event
Ken Dues and Kenda Dues of Racine relax at Juneteenth event in Burlington
Tajzee Strong reigning Miss Black USA contestant from Wisconsin
Sunshine Tidwell, 2, and Morgyn Oberlin, 11, dance on stage at Burlington Juneteenth