Paddock Lake Boat Parade organizers continue to accept participants for the procession to be held on July 3.

The line-up is at 5:30 p.m. , with a 6 p.m. start, at the West Bay on Paddock Lake.

Registration is not required, but anyone whose boat is registered will have a chance to win a top three prize or participation prize. Registration can be done up until the line-up time at 5:30pm. Register online at https://forms.gle/a5bHzbdRGeVhpAYL9