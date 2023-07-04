PADDOCK LAKE — Willy Wonka, Packers and Bears fans and an “under construction” crew, among others, all had something in common as they cruised on the waters of the village’s venerable lake and namesake.

BOAT PARADE - PROCESSION The procession of watercraft makes its way around Paddock Lake during the annual boat parade held Monday, July 3, 2023. A half dozen boats par…

They were members of the uniquely themed vessels taking part in the annual Paddock Lake Boat Parade Monday night to the delight of hundreds of residents and visitors alike who came to Old Settler’s Park and nearby private docking areas in time for the procession. The event was coordinated by the Paddock Hooker Lake Association.

For a number of spectators, the event, with shimmering waters on a near-cloudless, 79-degree day, was a great way to unwind and enjoy festivities a day before Tuesday’s official Fourth of July holiday. Later that evening, many would also stay on as others arrived to watch the glorious fireworks celebration.

BOAT PARADE A decidedly Willy Wonka-themed vessel takes part in the annual Paddock Lake Boat Parade held Monday night, July 3, 2023.

Lauren Kangas, who grew up in the village and now lives in Racine, sat on the grassy knoll overlooking the south side of the lake. She and her two children enjoyed the half dozen boats, including the sweet, if not silly, sounds generated on the Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory-themed craft.

“I know one of them was playing like the `Oompa Loompa’ song,” Kangas said, referring to the memorable theme from the 1971 hit movie. “They keep driving back around and blasting music.”

And meanwhile, as the boaters wished spectators a “Happy Fourth”, the appreciative crowd answered back in kind in a perfectly pleasing and not-so-puzzling loop. And so, it went.

“It’s cool to see (the boaters) still going around,” she said of the shorter-than-usual procession, which lasted about 40 minutes.

Emily Hermanek, who also grew up in Paddock Lake and now lives in Racine, joined Kangas, her best friend, for the festivities.

“I think it’s great. It’s fun for the kids. It’s fun for the adults,” she said. “This is basically tradition for us. So, it’s nice that we can kind of instill all this cool tradition with our own children like when we were growing up here.”

BOAT PARADE The Bears and Packers are tied in the fourth quarter on this NFL rivalry-themed entry in the annual Paddock Lake Boat Parade held Monday, July…

Becky Ludowise of Trevor enjoyed the Packers-Bears rivalry vessel complete with its homemade scoreboard showing the teams tied 7-7 in the fourth quarter with 7 minutes and 4 seconds left in regulation.

“The one with the Packers vs Bears was pretty cool,” she said.

BOAT PARADE No, they're not reconstructing a highway in the lake (at least we think they're not). Rather, this is the crew of an "under construction" vess…

Meanwhile, on the west side of the lake, the “under construction” boat replete with handwritten poster indicating an "estimated completion" date of 2030, floated on by at a leisurely pace, its crew dressed in orange vests and hard hats waving and pointing to the crowd.

Nearby, Amanda Sorensen of Paddock Lake, had a front row seat on another boat parked at a private dock on the channel. Despite the fact the parade was shorter, with fewer boats than in years past, they were fun to watch, she said. The Willy Wonka vessel was a favorite of hers and of Hunter Waege who was also on the boat.

Waege, of Paddock Lake, took a particular shine to the most patriotically decorated craft, one festooned in dozens of U.S. flags.

“I liked the chocolate factory (boat) and the all-American flag one,” he said. Waege said they stood out from the rest because “they just fully went for it.”

