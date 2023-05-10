The Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade is seeking entrants, including performers, floats and veterans groups.

Continuing its community generosity, Snap-on, Inc. is again the lead sponsor for the parade, set for Sunday, July 2, at 1 p.m.

This year’s theme is “From Sea to Shining Sea.”

The deadline for parade applications is Friday, May 26, at 4 p.m., but earlier applications are encouraged.

Applications are posted on the city’s website, www.kenosha.org, and also are available by contacting Parade Organizer Kris Kochman in the Mayor’s office at: 262-653- 4177 or email: kkochman@kenosha.org.

Drivers with convertibles are needed to volunteer for the parade, providing rides for elected officials, entertainers and pageant winners.

If you wish to volunteer as a driver, contact Kochman at 262-653-4177.

For more parade information, please visit www.kenosha.org.

