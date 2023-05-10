The Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade is seeking entrants, including performers, floats and veterans groups.
Continuing its community generosity, Snap-on, Inc. is again the lead sponsor for the parade, set for Sunday, July 2, at 1 p.m.
This year’s theme is “From Sea to Shining Sea.”
The deadline for parade applications is Friday, May 26, at 4 p.m., but earlier applications are encouraged.
Applications are posted on the city’s website,
www.kenosha.org, and also are available by contacting Parade Organizer Kris Kochman in the Mayor’s office at: 262-653- 4177 or email: kkochman@kenosha.org.
Drivers with convertibles are needed to volunteer for the parade, providing rides for elected officials, entertainers and pageant winners.
If you wish to volunteer as a driver, contact Kochman at 262-653-4177.
For more parade information, please visit
www.kenosha.org.
WATCH NOW: Scenes from Kenosha's 2022 Civic Veterans Parade on July 3
Video from 2022 Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Color Guard carries the flags during the Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
The Kenosha History Center presents Kenosha Made Automobiles pass through Harborside during the Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday,.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, Kenosha News
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman waves while riding in the Civic Veterans Parade on July 3.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil waves to the crowd during the Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
Diane Ewens swings PJ Pulera, 8-months, as they watch the Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
Elvis, the Kenosha Kingfish mascot, waves during the Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Kenosha, gives a thumbs-up to the crowd during the Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
Jalen Imroth, a junior, second from left, plays the saxophone with the Band of the Black Watch during the Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday. Large crowds lined the route in what turned out to be a perfect sunny day with a slight lake breeze to accompany the event. A larger number of bands participated in the parade this year.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
Kenosha County Clerk of Circuit Court Rebecca Matoska-Mentink, left, and Kenosha County Clerk Regi Waligora wave to the crowd during the Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
The Kenosha Police Department leads with motorcycles during the Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
A tank from the Multi-jurisdictional Motor Corps rolls through Downtown during the Civic Veterans Parade.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
Zumba with Lili featured traditional Latin dancers during the Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
Rep. Tod Ohnstad, left, and Rep. Tip McGuire wave as they walk through Downtown during the Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday, July 3, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
