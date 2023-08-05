The Peacetree Music Festival returned to Pennoyer Park this weekend for its sixth season, bringing an “old school” event with plenty of love and peace.

The event ran from Friday through Saturday, featuring a long list of local bands and event regulars. Vendors sold tie-dye shirts, jewelry and more.

Organizer Bridgit Rallo, owner of jewelry store Peacetree Originals, said she loved the energy about the event, which she said has grown “organically” since its start in 2017. Despite that growth, the event had retained the peaceful nature that has defined it.

“It’s an old school vibe. I want people to feel, when they walk in, that everyone is their friend, whether they know each other or not,” Rallo said. “And I feel like it is like that.”

Event emcee Canella Mullins was in agreement.

“If you came without friends, you’ll have friends by the time you leave,” she said.

Kenosha resident Billee Vujovic, a regular at the annual festival and a self-described “old hippie chick,” was enjoying some afternoon shows.

She planned to return later in the evening, when the event typically became especially busy.

“It’s all peace and love,” Vujovic said. “It’s just a great event. We like going and listening to local artists and enjoying the ‘hippie’ environment.”

Vujovic wasn’t the only original hippie giving a stamp of approval. Vendor and Re:Vision Gallery owner Marjorie Meyer, who attended festivals in the 1960s, praised the environment of goodwill and peace.

“It attracts a crowd that’s so positive; it’s just a joy to be here,” Meyer said.

“This is like the 60s; it was the same feeling of getting along and sharing.”

Farewell to a friend

The event was bittersweet for some longtime members as they honored the recent passing of a close friend and supporter of local arts.

Rallo said the event was “more emotional” than years past after the death of Peter Aiston just weeks ago. One of her best friends, Aiston had always made a point of supporting locals, especially in the arts and music, she said.

A photo and puppet of Aiston was setup at the front entrance, allowing him to watch his final music festival.

“We’re feeling his presence here,” Rallo said.

“He was always interested in the arts and the local community.”

Sandy Procknow, who knew Aiston for 25 years after he strolled into a music shop where she was working, said she felt the loss deeply.

“There’s some emptiness because he’s not here. He would be right next to me, or dancing with Bridgit,” Procknow said.

The music festival brought some comfort.

“This festival brings us together, whether honoring our friend or just getting together,” Procknow said.