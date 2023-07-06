Pennoyer Park tennis courts in Kenosha will be converted into Pickleball courts, but not all City Council members are happy about it.

The City Council voted 13-2 on Monday to amend the city’s Capital Improvement Program for 2023 by increasing the allotment for Pickleball courts to a total of $62,000 by transferring $22,000 from park impact fees. The City Council then voted 13-2 to award a $53,831 contract to Kenosha-based Cicchini Asphalt to convert the existing tennis courts at 3601 Seventh Ave. to Pickleball courts with striping and the installation of permanent nets.

Alds. David Mau and Kelly MacKay voted against both the funding resolution and contract.

Work on the project is expected to start this summer and last 19 days, weather permitting.

Mau said he believes such spending is unwise.

“Here’s a very good example of something that we should be voting ‘no’ on,” Mau said. “We have to prioritize. We can’t just say ‘yes’ to everything that comes in front of us because, ‘Oh, because people want Pickleball.’”

Mau said he sent his colleagues articles on the sport “showing, and this is not my opinion, these articles showed you that Pickleball is increasing our health care costs due to all the injuries.”

“The articles also pointed out that only rich people play Pickleball ... (and) pretty much only white people play Pickleball. With all that in mind, including the fact that we can’t pay for everything — as I said, we can’t pay for our staff, we can’t pay for our police officers — you have to vote ‘no’ on something. At least one thing, please. We don’t have an infinite pocketbook. You don’t at home, you don’t with your family and you don’t here at the city,” Mau said.

MacKay also expressed skepticism.

“There is less and less for young people to do” and “we need to be putting our money into a better place than Pickleball,” MacKay said.

Ald. Dominic Ruffalo was of the opposite opinion from Mau on the matter.

“I happened to be jogging Downtown at the lakefront on Saturday and went by the Pickleball courts by Pennoyer Park there and they were packed — must have been 30 people there. Everybody playing and some waiting to play,” Ruffalo said. “The citizens of Kenosha want Pickleball. I don’t play it but the citizens want it. I didn’t look what color they were. It’s none of my damn business what color they are. They enjoyed the sport and let them play.

“It’s about time. Less and less people play tennis and we got plenty of tennis courts and we’re gonna convert some of them to Pickleball. I don’t know what the big deal is. The people want it and if it makes sense we ought to do it,” he said.

Ald. Anthony Kennedy said all city employees are being paid by the city and “we’re talking $56,000 against an $80 million budget.”

“We’re talking about something that is going to increase utilization for an asset that there’s a smaller and smaller group of people using. You want to talk about elitist sports, let’s talk tennis,” Kennedy said. “I don’t want to live in the city that some of my colleagues want to put across where ... the only things that you’re supposed to do is provide some very basic services.”

“I don’t want to live in that town,” Kennedy said. “I want to live in the City of Kenosha where our parks are amazingly invested in and continue to be crown jewels in our city."

"It is hard sometimes to sit in these seats and make these decisions. This is not a hard decision for me. And I have played Pickleball and I’m neither white nor rich,” Kennedy added.

“I think one of our roles as alderpersons is to make sure the city amenities that exist are used,” Ald. Daniel Prozanski said.

“To have tennis courts that, for whatever reason haven’t been being used much to play tennis, and there be a demand for Pickleball courts it’s really, really a good idea to transform those tennis courts to Pickleball courts,” Prozanski said. “It’s a good use to put more people in the parks and increase park utilization.”

Prozanski added, “Don’t be sour on Pickleball.”

Mau countered “the fact that we have tennis courts and they’re not popular anymore actually speaks to my point.”

“The government does stupid things all the time and things that are unpopular all the time,” Mau said. “At a certain point we have to stop if you don’t have enough money. We can’t predict the future. We don’t know how Pickleball will be popular in the future. Obviously, none of us predicted that tennis wouldn’t be popular. How come tennis isn’t popular anymore?”

“If people want Pickleball they’ll make Pickleball (courts). Wow. Imagine that,” he said.

Growing sport

Pickleball has exploded in popularity in recent years among all age groups. It’s a tennis-like game played on a badminton-sized court. Players use a paddle resembling a giant ping-pong paddle and a plastic ball similar to a whiffle ball.

Participation in the sport nearly doubled in 2022 and has grown by over 150% over the last three years, according to the 2023 Sports & Fitness Industry Association Topline Participation Report.