SOMERS -- Petrifying Springs Park was HOG heaven in Kenosha County on Thursday evening, as scores of motorcyclists made their way there from Uke’s Harley-Davidson, in an organized ride to celebrate the motorcycle manufacturer’s 120th anniversary.

Once at the park, they were treated to a party featuring live music by the local band Boys and Toys, plus an array of food vendors that were there in the latest installment of the Petrifying Springs Biergarten’s Food Truck Show.

It was all a local precursor to this weekend’s Harley-Davidson 120th anniversary homecoming festivities in Milwaukee, which will draw motorcycle enthusiasts from across the world.

“I hope people are having a great time,” said Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman, who arrived as a passenger on one of the roughly 150 Harleys that took off from Uke’s “This is what Kenosha County is all about.”