BRISTOL — Phase One of additions and renovations for Bristol School are nearly complete in anticipation of the start of the 2023-24 academic year.

Bristol’s 4K-8 school, originally built in 1968, addressed significant facility needs this summer, funded by the proceeds of a $22.3 million bond referendum approved by district voters in April 2022.

“We have several improvements that students, staff and the Bristol community will benefit from this school year,” said Alejandra Medina, director of district communications and employee engagement.

The school will host an open house to preview the school year and welcome families and students, to be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29. The district’s first day of classes is Thursday, Aug. 31.

Among areas being addressed are:

Safety/security systems

There is a new corridor in place connecting the school office to the 6th/8th grade wings and large group instruction area. Electrical and security upgrades are completed to identified areas.

District officials said the new layout will be a better use of the old space and allow for ease in finding your way around the building and accessibility for the students and staff.

Construction of a new district office with a secure entrance is underway. Additionally, landscaping and pavement enhancements around the addition are nearing completion.

Maintenance/energy

New LED lighting in fourth through eighth grade spaces has been completed. The nearly HVAC and boiler systems have been replaced after the old units had been in operation for nearly 28 years. Also replaced were identified classroom unit ventilators.

Electrical panel upgrades have also been completed.

Student space renovations

The cafeteria/commons area expansion will be ready for the start of the new school. New student bathrooms on the second floor of the fourth and fifth grade wing are completed.

In time for school lunch, new kitchen equipment and floors have been installed. Identified classrooms will have new paint, finishes and furniture.

The small gym has been upgraded with floors, paint and sound panels.

Parking, traffic, safety

The additional hard surface play area and new bus loop is complete to provide an improved and safer student drop-off and pick-up area, the district stated.

Installations for new student recess security gates will be completed before the first day of school. Landscaping around the recess area is nearly finished.