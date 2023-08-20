SOMERS -- Live music and family activities: Check.

Food trucks and fireworks: Check

A gorgeous summer evening: Check.

It all added up Saturday night for a festive, well-attended Picnic in the Park at Kenosha County’s Petrifying Springs Park.

The free event, sponsored by Kenosha County Parks and County Executive Samantha Kerkman, included musical performances by ska tribute band The Brewtown Beat and by Chris Kroeze, a Wisconsin native who became a nationally recognized country singer as a finalist on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Other activities included kids’ activities and bounce houses, local community partner vendor booths, and a fireworks show that closed out the night.

“Thanks to everyone who came out and joined us for a beautiful night in the park,” Kerkman said.