SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow’s 2023 Pike River Concert Series continues with a Friday night performance by Ben Mulwana on Aug. 18.

The show starts at 6 p.m. in the Hawthorn Hollow amphitheater, 880 Green Bay Road, with gates opening at 5 p.m.

He is a Ugandan-born and raised artist now living in Wisconsin.

With soulful lyrics and a diverse range of musical inspiration, his music has a storytelling quality, according to concert organizers.

Whether alone or with his band, he brings high energy, engaging with his listeners and sharing his heart through his music, according to Hawthorn Hollow officials.

Mulwana released his debut EP, “Wano Naawe,” in June of 2019. His most recent single, “Home,” is available on all streaming platforms.

Admission is $10 at the gate (cash only). Food and beverages such as soda, wine and craft beer will be sold, as will produce from the Heritage Farmstead at Hawthorn Hollow (while supplies last). No carry-ins are allowed.

Rescheduled show

Hawthorn's Hollow's KR Bluegrass concert, postponed in July due to severe weather, has been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 22.

The members of KR Bluegrass were regulars at weekly jams where friendships developed because of their mutual love of old time gospel and bluegrass music. KR Bluegrass’ music is influenced by the Stanley Brothers, Carter and Cox families and Ricky Skaggs. Their style is simple and true, with the close harmonies of Rose and Kathy and “Earl Scrugg”-style banjo playing.

Proceeds from the concerts go to support Hawthorn Hollow, a nature preserve that is open to the public, free of charge. For more details, go to hawthornhollow.org.