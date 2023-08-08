Pillar Health and Kenosha Community Health Center are marking National Health Center Week, a nationwide celebration of community health centers’ role in delivering preventive and primary care services.

The week runs Aug. 6-12, highlighting the commitment of health centers in providing affordable, quality healthcare to under-served communities.

The Health Center has locations in Kenosha at 6226 14th Ave., 4536 22nd Ave., 4006 Washington Road, at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, and in Silver Lake.

Pillar Health and KCHC provide services to over 15,000 residents of Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth counties. They deliver care in a unique model integrating medical, dental, and behavioral health care services tailored to individual needs.

With one in 11 Americans being health center patients, the centers serve a significant portion of the population, including 20% uninsured, 59% publicly insured, 90% low-income, and 65% belonging to racial and/or ethnic minority groups.

Access to basic care remains a challenge for over 100 million people in the United States, particularly those residing in remote and under-served communities where providers are scarce. National Health Center Week aims to raise awareness of the issue and rally support for health centers nationwide.

Consistent with national trends, access to affordable care and mental health services has been identified in community needs assessments in Kenosha County and southeast Wisconsin.

Pillar Health and KCHC leaders are committed to closing those service gaps. Most recently, they announced the expansion of mental health and pediatric services by board-certified providers to double local care access for the medical and mental health needs of both families and children.

Health centers collaborate with healthcare payers, systems, the private sector, and all levels of government to respond to emergencies like pandemics, natural disasters, the opioid crisis, and maternal mortality. They rapidly adopted telehealth during events like the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring patients received necessary services while breaking down barriers to care.

Addressing social needs that affect health is an important part of care delivered by health centers. It can include poverty, homelessness, substance use, mental illness, access to nutritious food, and unemployment.

Pillar Health and Kenosha Community Health Center are active in the community as well. Team members are embedded in various community events to encourage healthy behaviors, prevention, and management of chronic health conditions. They provide health education or screenings at the Kenosha Expo, the Kenosha YMCA Family Fun Day, and during National Night Out. They also work in area churches, residential centers, and are engaged with area businesses.

Both invite the public to join in celebrating National Health Center Week and acknowledge the contributions of health centers in providing accessible, comprehensive healthcare to communities nationwide.

Call 262-656-0044 to schedule an appointment or to inquire about local services.