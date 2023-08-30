Two new local museum exhibits examine the wildly different topics of the global crisis of plastic waste and the role of religion in the Civil War.

“Planet or Plastic?” — on display at the Kenosha Public Museum — is designed to “shine a spotlight on the fragility of the natural environment due to the global plastic waste crisis,” according to exhibit organizers.

The exhibition was developed by the National Geographic Society and is made up of 70 photographs and a video, all used to raise awareness of society’s dependence on plastic by visually depicting the crisis.

As visitors walk through the second-floor gallery space, they will also learn about individuals, and communities, working on solutions to this urgent problem.

While plastic waste is a huge problem around the world, plastic “has largely changed life for the better,” according to experts in the field. “This material has eased space travel and revolutionized medicine. It lightens every car and airplane, saving fuel — and reducing pollution.”

“Plastic film extends the shelf life of fresh food. Plastic water bottles allow the delivery of clean drinking water to those without it. When used in airbags, incubators and helmets, plastic literally saves lives.”

The problem comes when all that plastic is tossed out and piles up. Literally, it’s often stacked in piles.

Stop and think for a second about how much plastic we interact with every day — it’s everywhere we are, at work, in restaurants and even in our own bathrooms.

“Plastic is so commonplace,” experts said, “we don’t realize how much of it we rely on.”

While plastic comes with many benefits, it also comes with a hefty cost.

“We are churning out disposable plastic products at breakneck speed — and few are disposed of properly.

Some 6.3 billion tons of plastic waste has gone unrecycled. Dumped on land or in rivers, lightweight plastic blows or washes away, winding up in the sea.

No one knows how much unrecycled plastic is currently floating in Earth’s oceans, but as much as 14 million tons of plastic makes its way there each year. This waste kills millions of marine animals and has other far-reaching environmental effects.

The truly scary part?

No one knows how long it will take for the plastic to biodegrade into its constituent molecules. Estimates range from 450 years — to never.

However, experts in the field are working on ways to continue to use plastic and live in a clean environment, too.

That change will come through scientific innovation and policy changes, but first humans have to choose: Planet or plastic?

Opening Saturday

“Faith in the Fight” — opening Saturday at the Civil War Museum — tells the story of how religion, the interpretation of the Bible and the break up of the church in the southern states helped influence the start of the Civil War.

The temporary exhibit was curated by museum staffers Doug Dammann, Gina Radandt, Rachel Klees Andersen, Dean DeRose and Martin Antaramian, along with several research volunteers.

The issues brought up in this exhibit remain relevant today.

“Even though the Civil War was not a war of religion, we cannot understand America’s most profound event if we overlook the fact that the conflict was a very religious one,” Dammann said.

Visitors will find the exhibit features artifacts from the museum’s collection, along with items on loan from private collections, the University of Notre Dame and the Sisters of Charity.

“Planet or Plastic?” is at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. Faith in the Fight” opens at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. The museums are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to museums.kenosha.org.