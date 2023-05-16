PLEASANT PRAIRIE – A residential development went before the Plan Commission Monday evening, with members approving plans to build a new subdivision near Prairie Lane Elementary School.

Cedar Ridge would consist of 75 single-family lots, to sit on 40 acres of land west of 47th Avenue at 113th Street.

Plans indicate that lots would range from 13,600 square feet to 22,562 square feet. Ranch-style homes will be a minimum of 1,700 square feet, and multi-story homes will be a minimum off 2,100 square feet. Costs are anticipated to range from $600,000 to $900,000, averaging about $750,000.

The project is planned to be developed in three phases, with the first 27 lots to be built by 2024, an additional 26 lots by 2026 and the final 22 by 2028.

Exterior walls would consist of brick, stone, wood, cement board or vinyl siding. Vinyl siding will only be permitted when combined with other natural materials. Sheds may be approved if under 150 square feet and architecturally consistent with the home.

Plans call for architectural variation, making sure that houses with similar appearances aren’t in close proximity. The subdivision would include sidewalks on all public roadways.

Students residing in Cedar Ridge would attend Prairie Lane Elementary School, Lance Middle School and Tremper High School, with the Kenosha Unified School District confirming the schools can accommodate the development and school enrollments with the projected capacity.

Public comments

Several area residents made public comments, with many raising concerns about traffic in the area, including on Springbrook Road and 47th Avenue. Some asked about reduced traffic speeds or traffic lights.

Several residents requested additional green and recreational spaces be included into current or future plans for the area.

At least one residents was explicitly opposed to the development, lamenting the loss of farmland and the area’s “rural” character.

The subdivision plan next will go before the full Village Board.