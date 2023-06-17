SOMERS — Plans are coming together for the 2023 Independence Day Parade and Ice Cream Social in Somers.

The theme for festivities on Tuesday, July 4, is “Home of the Free: 2023.” Deadline for entries is fast approaching.

Anyone wishing to participate in the parade must have their registration submitted by Friday, June 23. The registration is available at somers.org. It can also be picked up at the Village Hall, 7511 12th St.. A list of rules and expectations for participants is listed on the form. Participation is free.

Local veterans are welcome and encouraged to contact the parade chair or complete an entry form to participate in the parade.

The parade will kick off at Shoreland Lutheran High School at 2 p.m. and continue east 1.3 miles down 12th Street ending at Somers Elementary School.

Participants must be in the staging area between noon and 1:30 p.m. The parade typically lasts about one hour, depending on number of entries.

The Ice Cream Social, sponsored by Festival Foods of Somers, will be held at the Village Hall immediately after the parade. It will run until approximately 4 p.m. Organizers invite anyone to enjoy a scoop of ice cream and a piece of cake. There will also be face painting, balloon animals and other family entertainment on site.

Prior to the parade, concessions will be available at the high school to benefit the Shoreland Lutheran High School Booster Club.

Among music and entertainment groups already lined up for 2023 include: The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, Dinder Brothers Circus, Milwaukee Tumblers, Jolly Giants Stilt Walkers, Shoreland Lutheran High School Band, Mike Schneider Polka Band, a Mariachi band, Rambler Band, Lutheran Vanguard Marching Band, and River City Rhythm. Somers Elementary will also be represented at the event.

Parking is available at Somers Elementary, Somers Village Hall, the Post Office and the back lot at Shoreland Lutheran High School.

Road closures will begin at noon on July 4. Intersections will be closed along Highway E at 100th Avenue, Highway H, and Highway EA. Highway H from 18th Street to Highway E will also be closed. There will be no access to Highway E (12th Street) between 100th Avenue and Highway EA (72nd Avenue).

Questions may be directed to parade chair J. Schantek at 262-818-4448