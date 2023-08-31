A section of 32nd Avenue in the Village of Pleasant Prairie will be closed for road crossing culvert maintenance Thursday according to a village release.

The maintenance will completely close 32nd Avenue between 89th and 93rd Streets. Construction will occur Thursday, Aug. 31 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. During the closure, motorists are advised to use alternate routes to minimize disruption in the project area.

Detour signs will be in place to guide drivers around the affected work area. Traffic will detour along 89th or 93rd Streets to 29th and 39th Avenues. Construction crews will maintain local access throughout the project from the north and south of the culvert repair.

Construction crews anticipate reopening 32nd Avenue by 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023. If work is completed ahead of schedule, the road will reopen accordingly. Drivers in the project area are asked to abide by construction signage and drive with care, patience, and thoughtful attention.

