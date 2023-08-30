An apartment fire in Pleasant Prairie was successfully extinguished by the building's sprinkler Tuesday evening, resulting in no injuries according to the Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue Department.

According to a social media release, at about 6:21 p.m., the department received a report of a fire alarm at an apartment complex in the 8200 block of 88th Ave. On arrival, crews found nothing showing.

Crews entered the building and determined there was water flow on the first floor. Upon reaching the apartment the crews opened the door and found a room full of smoke.

Upon entering the apartment it was determined the sprinkler system had activated and extinguished the fire. Crews remained on the scene for approximately an hour performing ventilation. Once the smoke was removed from the building occupants were allowed to return. No injuries were reported.

Aid was received from the Kenosha Fire Department, Bristol Fire Department, Somers Fire Department, Paris Fire Department, Salem Lakes Fire & Rescue, Winthrop Harbor Fire, Beach Park Fire, Newport Fire and Zion Fire.