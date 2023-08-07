A rural Pleasant Prairie home was left uninhabitable after a major structure fire Monday morning.

No one was injured in the blaze in the 6700 block of 110th Street.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Initial reports to the Pleasant Prairie Fire Department indicated a structure fire with black smoke in the area of 104th Street (Highway 165) and Old Green Bay Road.

A Pleasant Prairie police officer first on scene at 9:10 a.m. found the house on fire, with first fire crews arriving at 9:12 a.m.

Pleasant Prairie Assistant Chief David Wilkinson said the emergency fire response was upgraded to Level 3 on the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System as additional resources were needed because there was a need for water and additional personnel to assist in fighting the fire.

After determining there were no residents inside the structure, firefighters continued to fight the blaze for some time Monday morning. The roof of the house caved in as firefighters battled the flames.

Black smoke from the scene could be seen from Green Bay Road and Highway 165, and it continued to linger in the air for some time.

The Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force is assisting in the investigation.

Area agencies assisting on the call included units with Bristol Fire and Rescue, Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue, Newport Fire and Rescue, Lake Villa Fire and Rescue, Kenosha Fire and Rescue, Somers Fire and Rescue, Beach Park Fire and Rescue, Paris Fire and Rescue, Winthrop Harbor Fire and Rescue, Antioch Fire and Rescue, Grayslake Fire and Rescue, Fox Lake Fire and Rescue, Caledonia Fire and Rescue, Waukegan Fire and Rescue, Gurnee Fire and Rescue, Wheatland Fire and Rescue, as well as fire units from Kansasville, Union Grove, Round Lake, Yorkville, Libertyville, Twin Lakes, Burlington and South Shore, along with the Racine Fire Belle.

A GoFundMe for the family has been organized, and donations can be made at https://gofund.me/0589a2a8.