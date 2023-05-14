PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A Pleasant Prairie bicycle rodeo focusing on bike safety for children was a hit Saturday with locals.

The free event, organized by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department in partnership with the Kenosha Area Noon Optimist Club and Southeastern Lakes Scholastic Mountain Biking, was held at the Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave.

The rodeo was designed for children aged 5 to 11, from kindergarten to fifth grade. Organizers invented it to teach children various bike safety skills using simulated real-life situations.

The event included a helmet and t-shirt giveaway, bike inspections, helmet fittings, certificates of completion and safety materials for children and adults.

The rodeo, set up in the Village Hall parking lot, included bike agility courses, games and raffle prizes. About 100 children participated.

Organizer Andrea Bender, a coach with Southeastern Lakes Scholastic Mountain Biking, hopes it becomes an annual event.

“The goal is to teach kids basic bike safety and get them free bike helmets to keep them safe,” Bender said. “It has been a huge success.”

Bender, an emergency department nurse, said such events help protect children from severe injury.

“Wearing a helmet reduces the risk of a serious head injury by 88%,” Bender said. “That’s huge. Bicycle safety and protecting kids’ heads are incredibly important.”

School Resource Officer Sarai Anguiano was also in attendance.

“We’re trying to teach kids from a young age to wear their helmet so they can be protected,” Anguiano said. “We also teach them a little bit about the rules of the road. This was a good turnout.”

Parent Sarah Schmidt brought her children to the event.

“Its a great event for kids,” Schmidt said. “It had lots of good safety tips so I’m really happy that we came.”

Event sponsors included Care Animal Hospital, Dick’s Sporting Goods, EMCO Chemical Distributors, Froedtert South, Kwik Trip, Meijer, Pepsico, State Farm Agent Jeremy Brown, Summer Moon Coffee, The Lettering Machine, Visit Pleasant Prairie and Visit Kenosha.