Four people were transported to area hospitals after a two-vehicle crash in the intersection of 88th Avenue and 104th Street Thursday morning according to Pleasant Prairie Police.

Sgt. Chad Brown said they received a call about the incident, between an Acura and a Dodge, at about 5:58 a.m.

According to Brown, a female was reportedly trapped in her vehicle and had to be extricated after the crash.

Pleasant Prairie Fire Chief Craig Roepke said that several area departments assisted during the call to help transport the injured.

We Energies was also contacted to deactivate power to the traffic pedestals after a traffic control box was damaged, Roepke said, and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation was working to restore the traffic signals.

According to Roepke, one of the vehicles ended up in the ditch after the collision. Both vehicles suffered “significant” damage.

There were two occupants in each vehicle, all of whom were sent to area hospitals. One person suffered “serious but non-life threatening” injuries, Roepke said.

Roepke reminded drivers to slow down and be aware of their surroundings, especially at the 88th Avenue and 104th Street intersection, which has seen several serious crashes.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene and the intersection was reopened by 7:37 a.m according to Brown.

An investigation into the incident is underway.