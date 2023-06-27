PLEASANT PRAIRIE – The Pleasant Prairie Village Board has opened the door to potential future temporary beer gardens.

The board approved several amendments relating to beer gardens, allowed locations and legal definitions, among other business during Monday’s meeting.

Beer gardens were previously only allowed in PR-3 districts, or park residential districts, such as Prairie Springs Parks, where the Lake Andrea Beer Garden is located. An amendment expands the allowed districts to include B-3, regional retail business districts, and PR-2, community park districts.

Village staff said the changes were proposed after several business in the village expressed interest in setting up temporary beer gardens.

The Village Board is not currently considering any new beer garden proposals.

The amendments defined beer gardens as follows:

“Open air, roofed or unroofed areas not part of a permanent building where beer and other alcoholic beverages are stored, sold, served and consumed.”

Several later amendments also clarified the differences between beer gardens and outdoor extensions. Numerous terms have been used for outdoor extensions by taverns, including “beer gardens,” however they will all fall under outdoor extensions.

93rd Street project

The board also approved an agreement between the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Village of Pleasant Prairie for reconstruction of a portion of 93rd Street, to use $2.8 million in federal funds.

In Noember 2021, the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was signed into law, which invested millions of dollars towards infrastructure improvements. Of the $6.9 million ultimately awarded to Kenosha County, $2,838,877 was given to Pleasant Prairie.

Village documents indicated 93rd Street had annual daily traffic of 3,200 and is often used by cyclists. The area is also “prime development area” with “near term anticipated growth.”

Currently the street, which is a two-lane rural roadway in “fair to poor” condition, does not have sufficient space for garbage collection, mail trucks and other service providers to stop without blocking driving lanes. There is also insufficient space for cyclists.

The project is estimated to cost almost $6.6 million in total, including the federal funding.

Reconstruction work will be on 93rd Street between 63rd Avenue and the intersection with Cooper Road. The road will be widened, including designated bike lanes and a wide shoulder area.

The existing right-of-way is 66 feet, which will be widened to 82 feet. Additional land will need to be acquired for storm water management ponds as well.

Village staff said the project would likely begin construction in 2026. Staff said the longer timeline was due to it being a state project.

Staff said they planned to apply for funding for future improvements east of Cooper Road.