PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Pleasant Prairie Fire & Rescue Department invites residents and area guests to the annual Safety Day in the Prairie event, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9.

The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pleasant Prairie Fire Station #1 at 3801 Springbrook Road.

Safety Day in the Prairie provides an educational experience for attendees of all ages. Visitors will have the chance to engage with a 100-foot aerial platform fire truck and witness a Flight for Life helicopter alongside other essential emergency vehicles.

A variety of activities tailored for children will be offered, including a bounce house and a chance to use a fire hose to extinguish a pretend fire. The event will provide an up-close look at the inner workings of the fire station through guided tours and demonstrations that include the use of various technical rescue equipment.

Representatives from various Village of Pleasant Prairie safety entities will be present, including police officers, Fire & Rescue personnel, emergency dispatchers, lifeguards, and Public Works staff.

The event aims to foster community connections, allowing residents to interact with public safety professionals to understand how their roles serve the community.

Other public agencies such as Aurora Health Care, Froedtert South, Kenosha County Public Health and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department will have reprsentatives on hand to explain the combined efforts that help keep the community safe.

"This event provides a unique opportunity for residents to meet and engage with their local firefighters and police officers, providing valuable insights into the functions and responsibilities of the village's dedicated safety teams," said Craig Roepke, Chief of Fire & Rescue. "The event also highlights the rigorous training these safety teams undergo to continually update their skills and ensure they remain well-prepared for various emergency calls."

Safety Day in the Prairie is sponsored by the Pleasant Prairie Fire & Rescue Department and is made possible through the donations of individuals, groups, and corporations in the village. It is held in advance of Fire Prevention Month, which is observed in October.

The Pleasant Prairie Fire & Rescue Department encourages all community members to develop comprehensive fire safety plans and initiate conversations about fire safety within their households.

Additional information about the event, including inquiries, can be directed to Pleasant Prairie Fire & Rescue at 262-694-8027.