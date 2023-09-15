The Village of Pleasant Prairie has identified the man who died while working with a crew on a water main in a village construction zone on Wednesday.
The man was identified as 34-year-old Cody M. Nelson, of Elkhorn.
"Our hearts are with the entire Nelson Family during this difficult time," officials said in a prepared statement.
The incident occurred in the 9300 block of Sheridan Road at around 3 p.m. Initial reports indicated that a valve had burst while the crew was working on a pipe.
Pleasant Prairie Police and Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the scene where Nelson was pronounced dead. Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigators were also called and responded. OSHA is currently in charge of the investigation.
A second worker was also hurt, but the worker’s injuries were minor and not life-threatening.
OSHA Midwest Media Contact Scott Allen confirmed Thursday there was an ongoing investigation into the incident. OSHA legally has six months to complete its investigation, Allen said.
Investigators will be talking with the company and witnesses to determine what happened, Allen said. According to police officials, OSHA officials were on site starting Thursday morning.
Wisconsin Department of Transportation road crews are replacing a box culvert at Barnes Creek and a segment of Sheridan Road has been closed between 91st Street and Highway 165 (104th Street) since July 5.
