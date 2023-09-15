When employees report to work, they expect to clock out at the end of the day and go home to their families; unfortunately, this doesn't always happen. Rare, tragic accidents do occur on the job, costing some workers their lives.

Established in 1970, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was formed to set and enforce safe and healthy working conditions. Since then, the lives of more than 75,000 workers have been saved and millions of injuries have been prevented. While OSHA has made workplace safety requirements more robust, it is unable to prevent every accident.

FindTheCompany, a corporate data site by Graphiq, used the most recent data available from OSHA to find the workplace incidents with the most fatalities and the companies or organizations where the accident occurred. To break ties, the data experts at FindTheCompany calculated the number of additional injuries sustained by workers. Please note this list does not include all fatalities to ever occur at a company, but rather the fatalities linked to the specific incident. OSHA data only goes back to the 1970s.

The vast majority of violations were categorized as a safety issue, but a handful fell into the health category. Accidents were caused by a variety of incidents, ranging from explosions to workplace violence.

Note: Fatality and injury counts only include employees of the individual companies or organizations.