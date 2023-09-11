A lakefront deck fire in the 11700 block of Lakeshore Drive caused severe damage Monday morning according to the Pleasant Prairie Fire Department.

In a social media post, the department said the fire was started by a resident using fireworks the night before. Monday morning “their deck was found to be on fire.”

“Fortunately despite the damage the deck was not attached to the main house structure,” the post said. “There was significant damage which will require a substantial rebuild.”

The post advised residents to practice caution when using fireworks and to make sure their “house address is clearly visible from the street.”

“Its crucial that we as first responders, Police and Fire can get to the correct house.”