The Village of Pleasant Prairie invites community members to participate in an online survey to help shape the future of its parks and open spaces.

The survey is part of the 2023 Park and Open Space Plan and is intended to gather information on the frequency of park visits, the overall condition of existing amenities and the community's recreational needs.

By participating in the survey, residents will help guide the development of future parkland, recreation trails, and natural areas. The primary purpose of surveying the community and updating the plan is proactively planning for the Village’s future park and recreation needs.

The policy recommendations and programs presented in the 2023 Park and Open Space Plan will guide the acquisition, preservation, and development of land for parks, recreation trails, and other open spaces to meet the needs of the growing and changing population.

To take the online survey, visit SurveyMonkey.com/r/8FDP6VD. The survey will be available until Friday, Sept. 22, at 5 p.m.

"We look forward to engaging with our community through this survey process and creating a plan that meets the needs of our residents and guests," said Pleasant Prairie Public Works Director Tomas Hupp. "We truly appreciate the public's participation throughout the planning process. Community feedback is essential in shaping future parks, open spaces, and recreational areas."

The Village Park Commission encourages residents to participate in the survey. Once the survey is complete, Village staff will present the collected data at the Park Commission and Village Board meetings.

The 2023 Park and Open Space design team will use feedback from the survey, community meetings, and public engagement to create an updated plan that includes features reflective of the community's interests and needs.