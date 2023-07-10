The Pleasant Prairie Police Department announced it will be holding a free grocery giveaway for community families at Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave., on Saturday, July 15.

Running from noon until 2 p.m. residents can drive up to receive a selection of healthy grocery items, IDs not required. Walk-ups are not allowed, and boxes of food will be limited per vehicle.

The giveaway comes from a collaboration between the police department, the village and several community partners, including the Journey Disaster Response Team, Kroger, Uline and Meijer.