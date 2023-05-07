Pleasant Prairie police arrested a Kenosha man Saturday afternoon, after he led police on a chase including an attempt to flee on foot.

According to Pleasant Prairie Police Sgt. Chad Brown, Pleasant Prairie officers were advised of a 2005 Chrysler 300 driving recklessly southbound on 27th Avenue near 71st Street around 3:30 p.m.

Pleasant Prairie police located the vehicle near 39th Avenue and 87th Street, where they attempted to stop the driver, a 20-year-old Kenosha resident. A vehicle pursuit ensued until the driver stopped his car in the 3700 block of Springbrook Road and began to flee on foot.

Police set up a perimeter and located the driver, who was taken into custody without incident.

Brown said the driver, who has not yet been identified, did not have any firearms or illegal substances with him, and it was not yet known why he fled.

The incident is still under investigation.