Pleasant Prairie police arrested a 40-year-old Chicago man for alleged child enticement after he was pulled over with a teenage girl in his vehicle, according to a department post.

According to the department, Pleasant Prairie officers stopped a vehicle for ignoring construction signs on Sheridan Road and having expired plates. The man and the teenage girl were in the car, and officers "felt something wasn't right and dug a bit deeper."

The man had allegedly picked up the girl to perform "sexual acts," something officers reportedly confirmed after the young girl showed officers text messages between the two.

Police say the man was out on a felony bond for substantial battery out of Milwaukee. He was arrested for possession of marijuana, operating without a license-second offense, felony bail jumping and felony child enticement.

The teenage girl was brought home unharmed.

The post advised the public to contact authorities if they believe a juvenile is being exploited or is in danger by calling 1-262-694-7353. Resources and more information can be found at through National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

The dpartment post congratulated officers Alejandro Padilla and Zach Dutter for their efforts.