PLEASANT PRAIRIE – An Antioch, Ill.-man was in custody Tuesday night on alleged drug charges after police arrested him following a high-speed pursuit that ended in a single-vehicle crash over a median in the 10800 block of Green Bay Road.

The 43-year-old man was arrested in the 3:48 p.m. incident that started at Green Bay Road and Highway 50, according to Sgt. Zachary Dutter of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

The driver is expected to face charges of fleeing and eluding authorities, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and methamphetamines, along with three counts of reckless endangerment. The suspect's passenger, a 33-year-old Round Lake Heights woman, faces a charge for misdemeanor obstructing.

The suspect vehicle, a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee, reached speeds of more than 100 mph in the incident.

“No damage to any of the vehicles, besides theirs, that had a couple flat tires,” he said.

No major injuries resulted from the crash. Both were taken to a local hospital where they were evaluated before being transported to the Kenosha County Jail, Dutter said.

During the incident, police officers deployed “stop sticks” in an attempt to slow the vehicle, but were unsuccessful. However, the crash apparently caused damage to the vehicle’s tires, according to Dutter.

“In the process of them trying to miss the stop sticks, which they did miss them … they went over the median and popped their own tires,” he said. “So, it worked out the same.”

Dutter said the vehicle nearly struck a police squad car at the start of the incident. Toward the end, the suspect vehicle traveled into oncoming traffic nearly striking several cars while "going the wrong way," Dutter said.

